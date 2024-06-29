Top 10 unconventional romance Korean dramas on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2024

Because This Is My First Life, a pragmatic marriage of convenience between a man and woman evolves into genuine love. On Netflix.

My Love from the Star is the love story between an alien stranded on Earth for 400 years, falls in love with a modern-day actress. On Netflix.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a psychiatric hospital caretaker and a children's book author with a personality disorder navigate a healing romance. On Netflix.

Goblin follows a goblin cursed with immortality seeking his mortal bride to end his life. On Netflix.

W: Two Worlds, a surgeon enters a webtoon world created by her father and falls in love with its protagonist. On Netflix.

Crash Landing on You, a South Korean heiress accidentally lands in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean officer. On Netflix.

Extraordinary You follows a high school student who discovers she is a character in a comic book and joins another minor character. On Viki.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty, a college student undergoes plastic surgery to escape bullying and finds love with someone who sees her true self. On Netflix.

Another Oh Hae Young, follows two women with the same name and a man who can see the future become entangled. On Viki.

I’m Not a Robot follows a man allergic to human touch, falls for a woman pretending to be a robot. On Viki.

