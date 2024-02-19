Top 10 unconventional romance movies on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
A young woman with cerebral palsy embarks on a journey of self-discovery and love in Margarita With A Straw on Netflix.
Haramkhor is a very controversial film exploring the taboo relationship between a teacher and his student. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Hasee Toh Phasee follows the story of a man who intends to marry one sister and ends up falling for her quirky younger sibling. On Prime Video.
A stubborn teacher helps a blind and deaf girl reach her full potential, forming a special bond in the process in Black on Netflix.
A 64-year-old chef falls in love with a woman half his age, navigating societal disapproval in Cheeni Kum on Zee5.
Qarib Qarib Single follows two individuals with past baggage find solace and potential love while traveling together. Also on Zee5.
The Japanese Wife is a unique love story that unfolds through letters exchanged between a Bengali teacher and a Japanese woman. On Prime Video.
Lamhe, a complex love story involving reincarnation, forbidden love, and societal pressures. On YouTube.
A scared bride-to-be finds connection and love with her kidnapper during a journey of self-discovery in Highway on Disney+ Hotstar.
Sadma follows a school teacher who falls in love with a woman with amnesia whom he rescues from a brothel. On MX Player.
