Top 10 unconventional South Indian movies that you should watch once in a lifetime
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
Awe! is a quirky Telugu comedy with 4 unconnected stories that surprisingly merge.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
C/o Kancharapalem is a realistic drama of love, loss, and life in a small village.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Eega follows a man reborn as a fly who seeks revenge on his killer with his lover’s help.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joji, a Malayalam dark comedy thriller about a younger son's scheming for his family's fortune.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia is a sci-fi movie about a man using a drug to live in his wildest dreams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Super Deluxe is a Tamil unconventional drama exploring love, relationships, and sexuality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Great Indian Kitchen os a social drama about gender roles and patriarchy in a household.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U-Turn, a Kannada neo-noir mystery with a journalist investigating hit-and-run accidents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uyare is a powerful drama about a young acid attack survivor's fight for justice in Malayalam.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vadhandhi is a Tamil neo-noir revenge story of a woman against a powerful politician.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 mind-bending Bollywood titles on OTT that will leave you confused
Find Out More