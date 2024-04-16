Top 10 unconventional South Indian movies that you should watch once in a lifetime

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

Awe! is a quirky Telugu comedy with 4 unconnected stories that surprisingly merge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

C/o Kancharapalem is a realistic drama of love, loss, and life in a small village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eega follows a man reborn as a fly who seeks revenge on his killer with his lover’s help.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joji, a Malayalam dark comedy thriller about a younger son's scheming for his family's fortune.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia is a sci-fi movie about a man using a drug to live in his wildest dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Super Deluxe is a Tamil unconventional drama exploring love, relationships, and sexuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great Indian Kitchen os a social drama about gender roles and patriarchy in a household.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn, a Kannada neo-noir mystery with a journalist investigating hit-and-run accidents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uyare is a powerful drama about a young acid attack survivor's fight for justice in Malayalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vadhandhi is a Tamil neo-noir revenge story of a woman against a powerful politician.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 mind-bending Bollywood titles on OTT that will leave you confused

 

 Find Out More