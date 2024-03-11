Top 10 underrated anthology dramas on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2024
Ghost Stories are a combination of 4 horror and supernatural tales in the movie streaming on Zee5.
Love Shots is an Indian anthology drama featuring unconventional love stories on Amazon Prime Video.
Ankahi Kahaniya follows 3 unconventional love stories in the backdrop of Mumbai city on Netflix.
Pitta Kathalu, a Telugu anthology drama exploring darker aspects of love on Netflix.
Modern Love Mumbai takes a modern look at various emotions and human connections through six different stories. On Prime Video.
Kerala Cafe is an Indian anthology film featuring a staggering ten interconnected stories on YouTube.
Solo on YouTube is an anthology drama divided into four parts, each revolving around a unique story related to Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water.
Anger Tales is an anthology drama focusing on four individuals experiencing different emotions while facing the same issue. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kanpuriye follows three individuals from Kanpur with big dreams, on Disney+ Hotstar.
5 Sundarikal is a Malayalam romance anthology featuring five short stories focusing on female protagonists.
