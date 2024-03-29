Top 10 underrated Bollywood movies with major twists on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 29, 2024
Special 26 on Netflix is team of fake CBI officers and how they conduct raids.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: The Answers Lie Within on Netflix is about inspector Shekhawat who investigates death of an actor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq on Netflix is about Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's spouses who get murdered.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq will leave you glued.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special 26 will leave you hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ugly on Amazon Prime Video is about searching for a missing girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wazir on Netflix is about how a man is all set to take revenge after he loses his daughter in a terrorist attack.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humraaz on Amazon Prime Video is about Karan and Priya. But, Priya falls in love with Raj and gets married to him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karthik Calling Karthik on Netflix is about Karthik who is seen struggling in his life. A call from someone changes his life completely.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani on Netflix is about a pregnant woman who searches for her missing husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood films featuring the Tapori era on Netflix, Hotstar and more OTT
Find Out More