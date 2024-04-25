Top 10 underrated Bollywood romantic movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
Meri Pyaari Bindu is a story of two childhood sweethearts. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Lootera streaming on Disney+ Hotstar stars Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in main roles.
Barfi is a cute heartwarming love story between specially disabled couple. Stream on Netflix.
Sanam Teri Kasam is a poignant love story that you can watch on Jio Cinema.
Qarib Qarib Single stars late actor Irrfan Khan; watch on Netflix.
Socha Na Tha streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about an arranged marriage of a couple.
Raincoat streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story of two ex-lovers reuniting during a rainstorm.
Manmarziyaan on Amazon Prime Video showcases the complexities of relationships.
Tum Bin on Amazon Prime Video will leave you emotional.
Love Aaj Kal stars Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in main roles. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
