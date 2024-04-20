Top 10 underrated Bollywood thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Johnny Gaddaar streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about betrayal and more.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is inspired by Mumbai’s psychological killer Raman Raghav. Watch on ZEE5.

Wazir available to watch on Amazon Prime Video stars Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in main roles.

Samay: When Time Strikes on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect crime thriller starring Sushmita Sen.

Manorama Six Feet Under features Abhay Deol as a writer. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within streaming on Netflix stars Aamir Khan as a cop.

Table No. 21 is a story about a couple whose life turns in a game show. Watch on Zee 5.

NH 10 starring Anushka Sharma in main role is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Talvar streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is based on Noida’s double murder case.

A Death In The Gunj on Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued.

