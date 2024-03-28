Top 10 underrated Bollywood thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
A Death In The Gunj on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a student who has to pay a heavy price for his gentle behaviour.
Source:
Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video features Abhay Deol as a writer who discovers a political conspiracy.
Source:
Johnny Gaddaar on Disney+ Hotstar is about betrayal.
Source:
Samay: When Time Strikes on Amazon Prime Video stars Sushmita Sen as a cop.
Source:
Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee 5 is inspired by Mumbai’s killer Raman Raghav.
Source:
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a story about a cop who has to solve a murder case.
Source:
Table No. 21 on Zee 5 is a story of a couple whose life changes due to a game show.
Source:
Talvar on Disney+ Hotstar is based on Noida’s double murder case.
Source:
NH 10 on Amazon Prime Video is a film about honor killing.
Source:
Wazir on Amazon Prime Video stars Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles.
Source:
