Top 10 underrated Bollywood thriller movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

A Death In The Gunj on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a student who has to pay a heavy price for his gentle behaviour.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video features Abhay Deol as a writer who discovers a political conspiracy.

Johnny Gaddaar on Disney+ Hotstar is about betrayal.

Samay: When Time Strikes on Amazon Prime Video stars Sushmita Sen as a cop.

Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee 5 is inspired by Mumbai’s killer Raman Raghav.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix is a story about a cop who has to solve a murder case.

Table No. 21 on Zee 5 is a story of a couple whose life changes due to a game show.

Talvar on Disney+ Hotstar is based on Noida’s double murder case.

NH 10 on Amazon Prime Video is a film about honor killing.

Wazir on Amazon Prime Video stars Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles.

