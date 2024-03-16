Top 10 underrated Bollywood thrillers you didn't know about
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024
Table No. 21 follows a couple's vacation turns sinister when they participate in a deadly game show.
A father investigates his daughter's mysterious death, uncovering corruption and deceit in Halahal.
Karthik Calling Karthik, a man receives mysterious calls from his own number, leading to a journey of self-discovery.
The Stoneman Murders, based on true events, the film follows the hunt for a serial killer in Mumbai.
Lives intertwine in a Mumbai chawl, revealing secrets and connecting fates in 3 Storeys.
No Smoking is a surreal tale of a smoker's journey into a nightmarish world after seeking help to quit.
A woman encounters mysterious visitors in her home one night, leading to a gripping psychological thriller in the movie, Kaun?
Ugly revolves around the kidnapping of a girl that reveals dark secrets and exposes the ugliest sides of the characters.
Johnny Gaddaar is a tale of betrayal and suspicion among criminals after a heist goes wrong.
