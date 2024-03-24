Top 10 underrated captivating Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Liar's Dice is a thought-provoking drama about a group of friends struggling to find their place in the world. On Prime Video.
Hunterrr is a quirky and hilarious exploration of a middle-aged man's quest to lose his virginity. On Jio Cinema.
Peepli Live is a satirical comedy that uses dark humour to highlight the complexities of Indian society. On Netflix.
Rahasya, a psychological thriller with a chilling atmosphere, inspired by the Aarushi Talwar murder case. On Zee5.
Chittagong is based on the true story of Chittagong uprising against British rule in 1930s India. On YouTube.
An offbeat comedy, Bheja Fry is about a dysfunctional Parsi family with a hilarious central character. On Prime Video.
Sulemani Keeda, a heartwarming story about a father-son duo who embarks on a journey to return a lost phone. On Prime Video.
Anarkali of Aarah is a bold and satirical comedy-drama about a small-town singer who challenges societal norms. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Manjhi – The Mountain Man is a biographical drama about Dashrath Manjhi, who carved a path through a mountain. On Netflix.
