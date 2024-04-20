Top 10 underrated comedy films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 20, 2024
Tere Bin Laden is a film about a journalist recording a video of Osama Bin Laden lookalike. Watch on YouTube.
Kaalakaandi features Saif Ali Khan and is available on Disney+Hotstar.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year starring Ranbir Kapoor is on Amazon Prime Video.
Newton stars Rajkummar Rao in main role. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Do Dooni Chaar available to watch on Netflix is quite relatable.
Blackmail is about a man finding out about his wife cheating on him. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Jolly LLB 2 on Disney Plus Hotstar is a courtroom drama.
Bheja Fry is a must watch film on YouTube.
Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi, Vidya Balan is on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Khosla Ka Ghosla! on Disney+Hotstar will make you clap harder.
