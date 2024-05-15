Top 10 underrated crime based movies and web series to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein on Netflix is a must watch for all.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is a cop who investigates a murder.

The Fame Game on Netflix is about Anamika aka Madhuri Dixit.

Abhay on ZEE5 is a perfect crime thriller that will keep you glued tp the screens.

Dahan on Disney Plus Hotstar is about supernatural elements.

Ranbaaz is about a gangster who turns a politician. It is on ZEE5.

Samantar on MX Player is the best thriller to watch.

Manorama Six Feet Under is one of the most underrated gem. Watch on Prime Video.

Yami Gautam's A Thursday on Disney Plus Hotstar is a teacher who keeps students as hostages.

The Stoneman Murders is about a serial killer in Mumbai. Watch on Prime Video.

