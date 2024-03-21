Top 10 underrated crime sagas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Grahan on Disney + Hotstar is about the Sikh riots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Raikar case on Prime Video is about love and deceit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Fame Game on Netflix stars Madhuri Dixit Nene in main role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video is about a serial killer in Mumbai.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manorama Six Feet Under on Prime Video stars Abhay Deol in main role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gupt on Zee 5 stars Bobby Deol in main role.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar on Disney + Hotstar is a true story about Aarushi murder case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantar on MX Player is one of the best thriller shows.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahan on Disney + Hotstar is a thriller show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Flesh on Eros Now is a crime series on sex.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Conjuring and other Top 10 scariest horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More