Top 10 underrated crime sagas to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Grahan on Disney + Hotstar is about the Sikh riots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Raikar case on Prime Video is about love and deceit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Fame Game on Netflix stars Madhuri Dixit Nene in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video is about a serial killer in Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manorama Six Feet Under on Prime Video stars Abhay Deol in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gupt on Zee 5 stars Bobby Deol in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talvar on Disney + Hotstar is a true story about Aarushi murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samantar on MX Player is one of the best thriller shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahan on Disney + Hotstar is a thriller show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flesh on Eros Now is a crime series on sex.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Conjuring and other Top 10 scariest horror movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More