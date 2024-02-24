Top 10 underrated crime thriller Hindi web series on OTT that guarantee chills
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
A Thursday on Disney+Hotstar is about teacher keeping children as hostages.
Manorama Six Feet Under on Prime Video is an investigate thriller that will keep you hooked.
Gumraah on Netflix is about a murder mystery.
Monsoon Shootout on MX Player is about a cop who makes a decision over an encounter.
Being Cyrus on YouTube stars Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Netflix will keep you hooked.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is abotu a misfit cop.
A Death in the Gunj is about a shy boy who tries to escape from his failed exam.
The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video is about a serial killer murdering pavement.
Gurgaon on Disney+Hotstar is a neo nair film.
Table No. 21 on JioCinema is a must watch which is about a couple who plays the biggest game show about their life.
