Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2024
Jalsa follows a hit-and-run case when secrets unravel as a housewife and her maid clash as their life turns upside down. On Prime Video.
Omerta is a gritty portrait of a Pakistani terrorist's life. On ZEE5.
Cops hunt a Mumbai serial killer in Stoneman Murders a thriller inspired based on real-life events. On Prime Video.
A Thursday is a teacher's desperate act for justice against child exploitation. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Kaali Khuhi is the story of a dark past of a rural village following the story of a small girl trying to save her family from the horrors. On Netflix.
Undekhi, the story of two families that get entangled in a web of deceit and hidden truths. On SonyLIV.
Paatal Lok follows a jaded cop who dives into Delhi's criminal underworld's murky depths. On Prime Video.
The Verdict – State vs Nanavati is a historical courtroom drama that revisits a shocking 1990s murder case. On ZEE5.
Blackmail is a neo-noir thriller of blackmail, betrayal, and survival featuring Irrfan Khan on Prime Video.
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is about a police officer chasing a merciless criminal while fighting a moral battle. On Netflix.
