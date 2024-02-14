Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
Raat Akeli Hai is a mind blowing thriller to watch out for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vadh has an intense storyline with perfect detailings mentioned in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badla will create such a suspense that you will not be able to guess the conclusion.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Udta Punjab is a gritty crime drama that shows drugs and violence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld shows how the underworld dons rose to fame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapoor has delivered a good film, Gumraah which can be watched to trigger your detective skills.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cargo is not worth missing out on! Watch it today for its surprising element.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Article 15 and see the hidden truth which no one talks about.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Thursday is about a hostage situation in a college and it's worth a watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash is as mysterious as its name. It has a brilliant story with great acting performances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine’s Day 2024: Top 9 Korean dramas with full romance tracks
Find Out More