Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Raat Akeli Hai is a mind blowing thriller to watch out for.

Vadh has an intense storyline with perfect detailings mentioned in the film.

Badla will create such a suspense that you will not be able to guess the conclusion.

Udta Punjab is a gritty crime drama that shows drugs and violence.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld shows how the underworld dons rose to fame.

Aditya Roy Kapoor has delivered a good film, Gumraah which can be watched to trigger your detective skills.

Cargo is not worth missing out on! Watch it today for its surprising element.

Watch Article 15 and see the hidden truth which no one talks about.

A Thursday is about a hostage situation in a college and it's worth a watch.

Talaash is as mysterious as its name. It has a brilliant story with great acting performances.

