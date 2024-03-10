Top 10 underrated crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you stunned
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Capone stars Tom Hardy in a biographical drama depicting gangster Al Capone's final years with dementia. On YouTube.
The Devil All the Time is a dark crime drama intertwining sinister characters' stories in Ohio. On Netflix.
Queen & Slim is a tragic tale of a black couple forced on the run after a police encounter turns deadly. On Jio Cinema.
The Card Counter is a redemption journey amid a revenge plot with Tiffany Haddish. On Prime Video.
How to Blow Up a Pipeline follows Environmental activists executing a high-stakes mission to sabotage an oil pipeline. On Prime Video.
I Care a Lot is a legal guardian’s face-off against a crime syndicate in a crime drama satire with Rosamund Pike. On Netflix.
Aubrey Plaza ventures through the criminal underworld in a contemporary interpretation in Emily the Criminal on Prime Video.
Windfall is a tense confrontation at a billionaire's vacation home. On Netflix.
Holy Spider follows an Iranian serial killer's chilling acts unfold amidst societal support, based on true events. On YouTube.
Breaking sees John Boyega portray a Marine veteran creating a hostage situation. On Prime Video.
