Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop investigating a murder mystery.

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a man trying to save his family.

Andhadhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in main roles. Watch on Netflix.

Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani on Zee5 is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband.

No One Killed Jessica stars Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balani in lead roles. Available to watch on Netflix.

Badlapur stars Varun Dhawan who is fighting for justice for his wife. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Ek Hasina Thi streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a woman's quest for revenge.

Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday on Netlfix is a common man's threat to the city that will leave you shocked.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued with its mysteries.

Johnny Gaddaar streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about betrayal, deceit and much more shocking incidents.

