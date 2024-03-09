Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for the perfect weekend

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Ek Hasina Thi on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman's quest for revenge.

No One Killed Jessica on Netflix is based on a true story about the murder of Jessica Lal.

Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind pianist who witnesses a murder.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop investigating an unexpected death.

Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a man trying to cover up a crime committed by his family.

Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video is about a man fighting for justice for his wife.

Johnny Gaddaar on Disney+ Hotstar is about betrayal, deceit.

A Wednesday on Netlfix is a common man's threat to the city.

Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked with its mysteries.

Kahaani on Zee5 is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband.

