Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for the perfect weekend
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Ek Hasina Thi on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman's quest for revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
No One Killed Jessica on Netflix is based on a true story about the murder of Jessica Lal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhadhun on Netflix is about a blind pianist who witnesses a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop investigating an unexpected death.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam on Amazon Prime Video is about a man trying to cover up a crime committed by his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur on Amazon Prime Video is about a man fighting for justice for his wife.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Gaddaar on Disney+ Hotstar is about betrayal, deceit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday on Netlfix is a common man's threat to the city.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video will keep you hooked with its mysteries.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kahaani on Zee5 is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 Tollywood movies on OTT to suit every mood
Find Out More