Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

A Death in the Gunj is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around a boy who is mocked for his bad grades. And then there is a murder.

Ittefaq movie is about a couple who witness a crime. They are now the witnesses and also the suspects. The suspense is too good. Watch on Netflix.

Aamir movie is on YouTube. It is about an NRI doctor whose world turns upside down when terrorists ask him to plant a bomb.

Johnny Gaddaar on Amazon Prime Video has elements of thrill, suspense and comedy. It is about a drug deal that goes for a toss.

NH 10 is gruesome and violent. Anushka Sharma's thriller film is on JioCinema. It is about a couple who has to deal with a deadly gangster.

Table No. 21 is on JioCinema. It is about a couple who getting into a deadly game of survival.

Raat Akeli Hai has Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop solving a twisted murder mystery. It is on Netflix.

Manorama Six Feet Under is available to watch on JioCinema. The movie is about a detective who has be asked to get information on a politician.

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix has a climax that no one ever saw coming. A crime tail entangled in passion of love is too good to watch.

Ek Hasina Thi is about a woman who gets vindictive after she is framed in a false case. Watch on Prime Video.

