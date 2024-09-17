Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 17, 2024
A Death in the Gunj is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around a boy who is mocked for his bad grades. And then there is a murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq movie is about a couple who witness a crime. They are now the witnesses and also the suspects. The suspense is too good. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir movie is on YouTube. It is about an NRI doctor whose world turns upside down when terrorists ask him to plant a bomb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Gaddaar on Amazon Prime Video has elements of thrill, suspense and comedy. It is about a drug deal that goes for a toss.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
NH 10 is gruesome and violent. Anushka Sharma's thriller film is on JioCinema. It is about a couple who has to deal with a deadly gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Table No. 21 is on JioCinema. It is about a couple who getting into a deadly game of survival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai has Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a cop solving a twisted murder mystery. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manorama Six Feet Under is available to watch on JioCinema. The movie is about a detective who has be asked to get information on a politician.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dillruba on Netflix has a climax that no one ever saw coming. A crime tail entangled in passion of love is too good to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Hasina Thi is about a woman who gets vindictive after she is framed in a false case. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sector 36 and more Indian crime thrillers on OTT narrating true stories that will send chills down your spine
Find Out More