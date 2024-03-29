Top 10 underrated films to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 29, 2024
A Death in the Gunj on Prime Video is about a boy who is ridiculed by family for failing in exams.
Karwaan is a must watch for Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan's brilliance. It's about a fun-trip of three.
Omerta is one of the highly acclaimed moviesl. It is based on British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh.
Gone Kesh on Prime Video is a comedy drama about a girl who gets diagnosed with alopecia.
Mast Mein Rehne Ka has Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta and others. It is about elderly forming a strong bond of friendship.
The Big Sick is a comedy drama revolving around a Pakistani comedian who takes care of a graduate student as she falls sick.
Firaaq is about the impact of 2002 Gujarat Riots and how people's lives changed after the incident.
Ankhon Dekhi is about a man who goes through life changing incidents when he decides to believe only that he sees.
Section 375 is about a celebrity who is accused of rape by a junior member of the crew.
Masaan that launched Vicky Kaushal is also on Prime Video. The film received wide critical acclaim.
