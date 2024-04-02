Top 10 underrated films to watch on Sony Liv and JioCinema

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Aligarh movie on JioCinema is about a sting operation carried out on a professor to question his sexual orientation.

Nil Battey Sannata received 8.2 IMDB rating. It is a must watch on JioCinema.

Saala Khadoos or Irudhi Suttru is on SonyLiv. It is about a former boxer training a fishmonger to excel in the sport.

Kadakh is a black comedy. It is a fun movie about a man who finds a stranger claiming to be his GF's husband. It is on SonyLiv.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi on JioCinema is a family comedy drama. Members come under one roof for 13 days to mourn but it gets funny as they deal with their insecurities.

The Attacks of 26/11 on JioCinema. It is an action thriller based on Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi on JioCinema is a fun film to watch for some relaxing and entertaining time.

Bhonsle is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a retired police officer who calls for a war against local goons to protect migrants in his colony.

Ram Singh Charlie is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a man who works as Charlie Chaplin impersonator at a circus.

Zinda starring Sanjay Dutt is one of the most unnerving films ever. The movie is also on SonyLiv.

