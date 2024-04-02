Top 10 underrated films to watch on Sony Liv and JioCinema
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Aligarh movie on JioCinema is about a sting operation carried out on a professor to question his sexual orientation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nil Battey Sannata received 8.2 IMDB rating. It is a must watch on JioCinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saala Khadoos or Irudhi Suttru is on SonyLiv. It is about a former boxer training a fishmonger to excel in the sport.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kadakh is a black comedy. It is a fun movie about a man who finds a stranger claiming to be his GF's husband. It is on SonyLiv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi on JioCinema is a family comedy drama. Members come under one roof for 13 days to mourn but it gets funny as they deal with their insecurities.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Attacks of 26/11 on JioCinema. It is an action thriller based on Mumbai terrorist attacks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi on JioCinema is a fun film to watch for some relaxing and entertaining time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhonsle is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a retired police officer who calls for a war against local goons to protect migrants in his colony.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Singh Charlie is on SonyLiv. The story revolves around a man who works as Charlie Chaplin impersonator at a circus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zinda starring Sanjay Dutt is one of the most unnerving films ever. The movie is also on SonyLiv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 K-dramas on Netflix that made a lot of noise
Find Out More