Top 10 underrated gems from the South cinema on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
Uyare is a powerful Tamil drama about an acid attack survivor's fight for justice and self-discovery. On Netflix.
Kumbalangi Nights is a coming-of-age story exploring family, friendship, and love in a coastal village. On Prime Video.
Pariyerum Perumal is a hard-hitting social drama in Tamil highlighting caste discrimination through the story of a falsely accused Dalit boy .On Prime Video.
Kaadhal is a lesser known movie which received critical acclaim for its realistic portrayal of teenage romance and societal issues. On YouTube.
Karnan is a historical drama following a village's fight for land rights against a powerful corporation. On Prime Video.
Awe! is an anthology film in Telugu featuring four interconnected stories about love, loss, and hope. On Netflix.
C/o Kancharapalem is a heartwarming slice-of-life film about four friends in a small Andhra Pradesh town. On Netflix.
Ee Adutha Kaalathu, a Malayalam black comedy about friends attempting a kidnapping scheme, offering humor and thought-provoking themes. On YouTube.
Ratsasan, a suspenseful psychological thriller following a police officer investigating a series of murders. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Super Deluxe, a critically acclaimed Tamil film directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, known for its complex narrative and bold storytelling. On Netflix.
