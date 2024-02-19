Top 10 underrated gems of Indian regional cinema to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Thegidi, another Tamil movie following the story of a young boy who dreams of becoming a cricketer. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Vikram, a high-octane Tamil action thriller film featuring a stellar cast, including Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Sairat heart-wrenching love story between two teenagers from different castes in Marathi. On Zee5.
Kumbalangi Nights, a coming-of-age drama that explores themes of family. In Malayalam. On Prime Video.
Aparajito, a Bengali movie following the life of a young boy named Apu, a part of Satyajit Ray’s trilogy. On Prime Video.
Kantara, visually stunning film that blends folklore, action, and drama, set in Karnataka. On Netflix.
Malayalam film Jallikattu, set in the 1930s tells the story of a violent incident involving a group of villagers and a raging bull. On MX Player.
Lucia is a Kannada sci-fi film that exploring the concept of parallel universes through a magical donkey. On Aha.
Ee.Ma.Yau is a Malayalam suspense thriller film about a woman who receives a series of anonymous threats. On Prime Video.
Village Rockstars is an Assamese heartwarming story about a group of teenagers in a remote village in Assam who form a rock band. On Netflix.
