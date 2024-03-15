Top 10 underrated Hindi web series on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Bambai Meri Jaan is on Amazon Prime Video. The web series deserves much more attention that it received. It is about the rise of a gangster in Mumbai after Independence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Out of Love is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a drama that travels through a complicated relationship as a woman finds out her husband is cheating on her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hostages is on Disney+Hotstar. The captivating story is about Dr Mira whose family is taken as a hostage with a demand to kill a political figure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raikar Case on JioCinema is highly underrated. It is mind numbing story of a family and their dark secrets that come to fore as a member is dead.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Fame Game on Netflix was well received yet underrated. Madhuri Dixit's web series is not just about the fame but about the complex mindset of humans who are hungry of fame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Undekhi on SonyLiv is full of suspense, mystery and thrill. The drama is all about what happens when power goes into wrong hands.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalkoot on JioCinema is a spine chilling story of a police officer trying to solve an acid attack case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahan is on Disney+Hotstar. The supernatural horror series will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhram on Zee5 is a psychological thriller revolving around a novelist who is suffering from PTSD.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is on SonyLiv. It revolves around a complicated murder investigation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 iconic movies based on best-selling novels to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More