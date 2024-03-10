Top 10 underrated Hindi web series that deserve more love
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Dahan follows a disgraced IAS Officer who takes up a strange case in the land of occult practices. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Flesh revolves around two women trying to survive in sex and human trafficking industry in India. On Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Afsos revolves around a man's multiple suicide attempts to attract a lethal assassin's attention. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Fame Game is the story of a well-known actress in India who goes missing, revealing many hidden truths. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hostages is the story of a doctor who must aid in a political figure's assassination to save her family. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Breathe, a Crime Branch officer connects organ donor fatalities to solve a case. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Grahan follows a young IPS officer who probes her father's involvement in anti-Sikh riots. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabbar is the story of a retired police officer trying to safeguard his family from an incident fallout. On Sony Liv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lives intersect after an assassination attempt on a Mumbai political figure in City Of Dreams on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dark secrets unravel in an affluent Goan family after a son's death in The Raikar Case. on Jio Cinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ramadan 2024: Indian celebs who fast during Ramzan
Find Out More