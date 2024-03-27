Top 10 underrated Hindi web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
| Mar 27, 2024
Afsos is about a man who pays an assassin to kill him but then has a change of mind. Watch it on Prime Video.
Undekhi on SonyLiv is a crime thriller that has politics, drama, action and much more.
The Stoneman Murders is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a serial killer who kills pavement dwellers.
Dahan on Disney+Hotstar is a horror series. It revolves around an IAS officer who takes up a mysterious case.
Mai on Netflix is about a mother who seeks revenge from those responsible for her daughter's death.
The Final Call on Zee5 deserves more attention than it received. It is about a pilot planning to suicide with passengers onboard.
The Raikar Case is on JioCinema. The story revolves around an affluent family whose dark secrets come to fore as the youngest member dies.
Gullak on SonyLiv is a sweet family drama that everyone should watch.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is on Netflix. The story is about a man who is chased by a powerful woman. It is interesting to see what he does to free himself.
Kaafir is on Zee5. It is about a woman from Pakistan who mistakenly enters India. A journalist comes to her rescue.
