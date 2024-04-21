Top 10 underrated Indian crime sagas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 21, 2024
The Raiker Case is a perfect family crime thriller on Prime Video.
Talvar is based on the Aarushi murder case on Disney + Hotstar.
The Stoneman Murders is about a serial killer in Mumbai that you can watch on Prime Video.
Grahan on Disney + Hotstar showcases the Sikh riots.
Gupt is yet another Bollywood's classic thriller on Zee 5.
Flesh available to watch on Eros Now is a crime series on sex trafficking.
Manorama Six Feet Under on Amazon Prime Video stars Abhay Deol in main role.
The Fame Game stars Madhuri Dixit as Anamika. Watch it on Netflix.
Samantar is one of the best thriller shows on MX Player.
Dahan on Disney + Hotstar will keep you glued to the screens.
