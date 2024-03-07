Top 10 underrated Indian movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway on Netflix is inspired by a true story of a woman who fought to regain custody of her kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix is a story about a heist on a plane that goes wrong.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee5 is a film inspired by true events.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj on Netflix is about a rescue mission.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kathal on Netflix is about a politician's jackfruit trees that goes missing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Bheed on Netflix is all about the immigrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image (4525)
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama Ghoomer is a story about crippled cricket player who wants to achieve her dreams. It is on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kanjoos Makhichoos on Zee5 showcases the corrupt system.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khufiya on Netflix is a story of R&AW agent trying find a mole in the team.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 web series on OTT which represent simple lifestyle is the best
Find Out More