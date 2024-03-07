Top 10 underrated Indian movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway on Netflix is inspired by a true story of a woman who fought to regain custody of her kids.

Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga on Netflix is a story about a heist on a plane that goes wrong.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai on Zee5 is a film inspired by true events.

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj on Netflix is about a rescue mission.

Kathal on Netflix is about a politician's jackfruit trees that goes missing.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Bheed on Netflix is all about the immigrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown.

Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's sports drama Ghoomer is a story about crippled cricket player who wants to achieve her dreams. It is on Zee5.

Kanjoos Makhichoos on Zee5 showcases the corrupt system.

Khufiya on Netflix is a story of R&AW agent trying find a mole in the team.

