Top 10 underrated Indian movies and web series to watch on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is available to watch on Netflix. The story is about a heist on a plane that goes wrong.
Ghoomer features Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher in main roles. It is on Zee5.
Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's Mission Raniganj is about a rescue mission. Watch on Netflix.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai stars Manoj Bajpayee in main roles. Watch on Zee5.
Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway starring Rani Mukerji in main roles can be watch on Netflix.
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Bheed on Netflix is all about the immigrant workers.
Kathal on Netflix stars Sanya Malhotra in main role of a cop.
Khufiya on Netflix is a story of R&AW agent who tries to find a mole in the team.
Kanjoos Makhichoos on Zee5 showcases the corrupt system of the country.
Dhak Dhak is a story of four women that you can watch on Netflix.
