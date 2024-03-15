Top 10 underrated Indian movies, web series on Sony LIV and JioCinema
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Kadakh on SonyLiv is a dark comedy thriller about a man who finds a stranger standing at his door claiming to be the husband of his girlfriend. Life takes a major twist.
Gullak web series on SonyLiv is a sweet family drama that should be watched by all. It teaches how to live life happily with whatever you have.
Cubicles series is on SonyLiv. It is by The Viral Fever and revolves around the life of Piyush Prajapati, a fresher who has landed a job in IT company.
Kaalkoot series on JioCinema will send chills down your spine. It is about an investigation in acid attack case that takes meets shocking ending.
Bose: Dead/Alive is on JioCinema with Rajkummar Rao playing the titular role. It makes for a good watch as it is about Subhash Chandra Bose.
The Raikar Case is a thriller on JioCinema that deserves more attention. It revolves around a big family from Goa whose youngest member dies and investigation takes place.
Sabhaapathy is on SonyLiv and Aha TV. It is about a speech impaired man who finds a suitcase full of cash belonging to a corrupt politician.
Bhonsle is on SonyLiv. Starring Manoj Bhajpayee, Bhonsle is a touching story of a retired police officer dealing with a miscreant.
Ram Singh Chaplin is a wonderful film about a man who works as an impersonator of Charlie Chaplin. It is on SonyLiv.
Vada Chennai on SonyLiv is also quite underrated. Dhanush' stellar performance does deserve attention.
