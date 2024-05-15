Top 10 underrated Indian web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2024

Rangbaaz on ZEE5 is about a gangster and his most wanted criminals of UP.

Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video is about the rise of gangster in Mumbai.

Out Of Love on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a woman who gets to know that her husband is cheating on her.

Hostages is a story about Dr Mira whose family is takesn as hostage. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Final Call on ZEE5 is about airline officer Kiran Mirza and his ATS team.

The Raikar Case is a story about family and their dark secrets. Watch on JioCinema.

The Stoneman Murders streaming on Prime Video is about a serial killer who killed many people.

Madhuri Dixit's The Fame Game available to watch on Netflix will leave you shocked.

Dahan is about IAS officer who takes up a strange case. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Flesh is about a cop who searches for missing NRI teenager. Watch on Eros Now.

