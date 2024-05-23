Top 10 underrated K-dramas on OTT that deserve more attention
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 23, 2024
My Mister is on Viki. The story is about a middle-aged man and a young girl growing protective of each other as they deal with life difficulties.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook is K-drama series on JioCinema. The story is about baseball player who is arrested under false allegations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor John on Viki is about an anaesthesiologist dealing with different kinds of patients. The medical drama is quite underrated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Radio Romance season 1 is on Viki. It is about a writer who faces challenges whilst taking a job on a radio show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Liberation Notes is on Netflix. The web series revolves around three siblings trying to break out of their mundane lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Something in the Rain is on Viki. The story is about a woman in her thirties finding connection in a friend's younger brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Spring Night is a romantic K-drama web series on Netflix. It has a 7.9 rating on IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love All Play is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about romance between two badminton players.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chicago Typewriter is available on Viki. It has a crazy rating of 8.6 on IMDb. It is about resistance fighters from 1930s being reincarnated.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Through the Darkness is on Viki, MX Player and more. It is about a criminal profiler and his mind boggling readings.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Is Korean haircare regimen difficult or easy, let's find out
Find Out More