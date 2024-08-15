Top 10 underrated Kannada films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2024

Mayabazar 2016 will leave you impressed. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harivu on Prime Video is a film about the bond between a school teacher and a visually imparied orphan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirik Party on JioCinema is about the journey of a group of engineering students.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dia on Prime Video is a treat to eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ugramm on ZEE5 will keep you glued.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ulidavaru Kandanthe is a neo-noir crime about multiple characters and their perspectives to watch on Youtube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia is a psychological thriller that you can watch on Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1770 is about the incidents of students and parents who got exploited by fraudsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thithi on YouTube is a story about rural Karnataka's one family's journey after the death of their patriarch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tagaru will leave you hooked to the screens. Watch on Sun NXT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Raayan and more Tamil blockbuster films of 2024 to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More