Top 10 underrated Kannada films to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 15, 2024
Mayabazar 2016 will leave you impressed. Watch on Prime Video.
Harivu on Prime Video is a film about the bond between a school teacher and a visually imparied orphan.
Kirik Party on JioCinema is about the journey of a group of engineering students.
Dia on Prime Video is a treat to eyes.
Ugramm on ZEE5 will keep you glued.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe is a neo-noir crime about multiple characters and their perspectives to watch on Youtube.
Lucia is a psychological thriller that you can watch on Sun NXT.
Scam 1770 is about the incidents of students and parents who got exploited by fraudsters.
Thithi on YouTube is a story about rural Karnataka's one family's journey after the death of their patriarch.
Tagaru will leave you hooked to the screens. Watch on Sun NXT.
