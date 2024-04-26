Top 10 underrated Kannada films to watch on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
Aa Dinagalu streaming on ZEE5 is about rise of underworld in Bangalore.
Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a son's search for his father.
Ulidavaru Kandanthe streaming on Sun NXT is about journalist who gets involved in a high-profile murder case.
Kirik Party available to watch on JioCinema is about friendship and love.
Lucia on Prime Video stars Pawan Kumar in main roles.
KGF: Chapter 1 stars Yash in main roles. Watch on Hotstar.
Ugramm on Prime Video is about underworld.
Thithi showcases rural life, watch on Netflix.
Rangi Taranga will leave you hooked to the screens. Watch on MX Player.
Jatta is the most underrated Kannada films.
