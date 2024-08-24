Top 10 underrated Korean dramas on OTT that are worth your time

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2024

My Mister on Viki has a 9.1 rating on IMDb. The story revolves around a man in his 40s and a woman in his 20s growing fond of each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prison Playbook is on JioCinema. It is about a baseball player getting arrested on false charges.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome to Waikiki is on Netflix. The web series is about three clueless men starting a guest house to fund their movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chicago Typewriter is on Viki. It is about two fighters who are reincarnated. And there is a ghost too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor John is on Viki and Netflix. It is about an anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Liberation Notes is on Netflix. It is about three siblings trying to get away from their mundane lives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Move to Heaven is on Netflix. It is about a man and his uncle working as trauma cleaners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Model Family is about a man who accidentally finds a car with lots of money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother is on MX Player. It is about a substitute teacher who kidnaps a child after knowing that she is being mistreated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soundtrack #1 is about two best friends turning roommates and romance sparking between the two.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janmasthami 2024: Top 7 Bollywood songs to drench into festive spirit

 

 Find Out More