Top 10 underrated Korean dramas on OTT that are worth your time
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 24, 2024
My Mister on Viki has a 9.1 rating on IMDb. The story revolves around a man in his 40s and a woman in his 20s growing fond of each other.
Prison Playbook is on JioCinema. It is about a baseball player getting arrested on false charges.
Welcome to Waikiki is on Netflix. The web series is about three clueless men starting a guest house to fund their movie.
Chicago Typewriter is on Viki. It is about two fighters who are reincarnated. And there is a ghost too.
Doctor John is on Viki and Netflix. It is about an anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain.
My Liberation Notes is on Netflix. It is about three siblings trying to get away from their mundane lives.
Move to Heaven is on Netflix. It is about a man and his uncle working as trauma cleaners.
A Model Family is about a man who accidentally finds a car with lots of money.
Mother is on MX Player. It is about a substitute teacher who kidnaps a child after knowing that she is being mistreated.
Soundtrack #1 is about two best friends turning roommates and romance sparking between the two.
