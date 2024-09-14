Top 10 underrated Korean dramas that are hidden gems to watch on Viki, Netflix and more OTT

My Mister (2018) is a workplace drama where a friendship is formed between a middle-aged supervisor and his younger colleague. Both have had miserable lives and find peace together. It is one of the most underrated dramas on Netflix.
Prison Playbook (2017) is the story of a star baseball pitcher convicted of assault and has received a one-year prison sentence. The Korean drama has been one of the underrated ones and has gripping storyline. It can be watched on Netflix.
Navillera is about a 70-year-old retired mailman who ursues his love for ballet dancing after seeing a young guy. It is a feel good series and is available on Netflix.
In 2017, we saw Chicago Typewriter is about a best-selling author who is dealing with writer's block, a ghost writer who helps him and about a woman who is his fan.
Doctor John is available o Viki and is a medical drama TV show. It is a about a doctor who only needs 10 seconds to know what is the issues with the patient. It is a well written and thrilling story.
Kill It is a thrilling series available on Viki. It is about an assassin with impeccable skills and is sought after by criminal gangs and organizations worldwide.
The Light In Your Eyes is about a young girl who finds a mysterious watch that allows her to manipulate time but she has to pay a hefty price. The drama is available on Netflix.
The Tale of Nokdu came in 2019 and is the story of a man who disguises himself as a woman to find who attacked his family. He meets a woman who is also on the same mission to seek revenge for her family. One can watch this on Kocowa.
Through the Darkness is based on the 2018 non-fiction book of the same title. It isn’t quite popular but the storyline will keep you hooked. It is available on Kocowa.
Work Later, Drink Now is available on ODK and is a light hearted drama. It is about a broadcasting writer, a yoga instructor, and an origami YouTuber and how the three women cannot go a day without drinking.
