Top 10 underrated Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 30, 2024
Here is a list of underrated Korean dramas to watch on OTT platforms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Wife's Having An Affair is available on Dailymotion and it will win your hearts.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Independent Ji Eun can be watched on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Once Again is on Viki and it will surely keep you hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Good Detective on Netflix is a must watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When My Love Blooms is available to watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This Is My Love is a perfect retro show that can be watched on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Why Her? is a perfect romanctic series which can be streamed on Viki.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch the series Curtain Call on Prime Video and fall in love with it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This Korean drama Because its the first time is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 new movies and web series releasing in September on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More