Top 10 underrated Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT platforms

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 09, 2024

My Liberation Notes streaming on Netflix is about three siblings who are tired from their daily lives.

All That We Loved is a love triangle between two best friends. Watch on Viki.

Move to Heaven on Netflix is about trauma cleaners who clean possessions of dead people.

Doctor John is a story about a gifted anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain. Watch on Viki and Netflix.

Just Between Lovers on Netflix is a story of three young people who lost their loved ones.

Welcome to Waikiki is about three clueless men who open a guest house. On Netflix.

Navillera is a story of a 70-year-old man and a 23-year-old boy who lift each other. On Netflix.

Prison Playbook is a Korean black comedy drama that will keep you glued to the screens.

Go Back Couple is about a couple who are facing marital issues. On ZEE5.

Chicago Typewriter can be watched on WeTV and HiTV. It is about two resistance fighters.

