Top 10 underrated Korean dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and more OTT platforms
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 09, 2024
My Liberation Notes streaming on Netflix is about three siblings who are tired from their daily lives.
All That We Loved is a love triangle between two best friends. Watch on Viki.
Move to Heaven on Netflix is about trauma cleaners who clean possessions of dead people.
Doctor John is a story about a gifted anesthesiologist who cannot feel pain. Watch on Viki and Netflix.
Just Between Lovers on Netflix is a story of three young people who lost their loved ones.
Welcome to Waikiki is about three clueless men who open a guest house. On Netflix.
Navillera is a story of a 70-year-old man and a 23-year-old boy who lift each other. On Netflix.
Prison Playbook is a Korean black comedy drama that will keep you glued to the screens.
Go Back Couple is about a couple who are facing marital issues. On ZEE5.
Chicago Typewriter can be watched on WeTV and HiTV. It is about two resistance fighters.
