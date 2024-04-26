Top 10 underrated Malayalam movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

Uyare stars Parvathy, watch on Netflix.

Ottamuri Velicham streaming on Amazon Prime Video is a story about a woman raises voice against her abusive husband and his family. 

Eeda is about Anand and Aishwarya's love story. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

The Great Indian Kitchen on Amazon Prime Video is a must watch for all.

Kammatipaadam is a story about a criminal who haunts two friends. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kismath is a story about a Muslim boy who falls for a older Hindu girl. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. 

Salt Mango Tree streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about parents who face hard time getting admission in a reputed school.

Stand Up on ZEE5 is about a female stand-up comedian.

Unda stars Mammootty, watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Great Indian Kitchen is about a newlywed woman.

