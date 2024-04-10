Top 10 underrated movies streaming on Sony Liv
Nishant
| Apr 10, 2024
Bramayugam is a recent release that revolves around a folk singer’s attempt at escaping slavery.
2018 is set around the 2018 Kerala floods as people come together to fight off and survive the calamity.
Bhonsle tells the story of a retired police officer who is forced to confront his own demons when he takes on a case involving a young girl.
Puzhu is a psychological thriller that tells the story of a man who is driven to madness by his own guilt and paranoia.
Kadakh tells the story of a young man who is forced to confront his own mortality when he is diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Lincoln is a historical drama that tells the story of the final months of President Abraham Lincoln's life as he struggles to end the Civil War.
Malayalam rom-com Premam tells the story of three young men who fall in love with the same woman.
Kaithi tells the story of an ex-convict who is given a chance to see his daughter one last time.
Sachin A Billion Dreams is a biographical documentary that tells the story of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Piku is the story of a young woman who struggles to care for her aging father, who has a chronic bowel condition.
