Top 10 underrated murder mysteries on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2024
Directed by Konkona Sen Sharma, A Death in the Gunj is a mystery thriller featuring an ensemble cast. Watch it on Prime Video.
Manorama Six Feet Under is a murder mystery on Prime Video where a wannabe crime writer investigates a politician and finds a web of secrets.
Khamosh is an old quintessential murder mystery with seasoned actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, and Pankaj Kapoor. Available on YouTube.
Gautam’s forgotten past gets revealed when he visits his old family house along with her wife Indu in RangiTaranga. Available on MX Player.
Talvar is based on the double murder Talvar case and is one of the best works of Megha Gulzar to date. It is on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kaun? featuring Manoj Bajapyee in the lead role as a psychopath killer was way ahead of time with its murder mystery plot that turned into horror. Watch it on YouTube.
Anjaam Pathiraa is a physiological murder mystery with a lot of twists and turns that will keep you guessing till the end. Rent it on Prime Video.
The Stoneman Murders is based on the real-life Stoneman serial killings in Mumbai in the early 1980s. Watch it on Prime Video.
Memories is one of the finest works of Prithviraj Sukumaran where he plays the role of an alcoholic police officer trying to catch a serial killer. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a cop investigating a newly married landlord’s murder case which gets held back by a victim’s secretive family.
