Top 10 underrated murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 20, 2024
Rahasya on Zee 5 has unique plot and twist.
Manorama Six Feet Under on Prime Video will keep you glued.
Talvar features Irrfan Khan and Neeraj Kabi in main roles. It is on Netflix
Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Watch on Netflix.
David on Netflix is about a man who works for a dread mafia don.
Johnny Gaddaar is directed by Sriram Raghavan and is a classic film. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a perfect murder mystery that you can watch on ZEE5.
Ek Hasina Thi streaming on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman who falls in love with a man.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is on Prime Video.
Ittefaq on Netflix stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra in main roles.
