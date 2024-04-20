Top 10 underrated MX Player titles you need to watch this weekend

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Matsya Kaand follows a conman who is getting pursued by a cop who wants to catch him at any cost.

Shade Mein Syapa is a comedic series centered around the chaos and challenges faced by a family preparing for a big Indian wedding.

Happy Second Honeymoon is a heartwarming web series about a couple's strained marriage rejuvenated by a planned second honeymoon by their son.

Indori Ishq follows Kunal on a path of self-destruction after his girlfriend dumps him.

Uberman is a web series about a cab driver whose life takes a dangerous turn after picking up a mysterious and revealing customer.

Cinderella is a suspenseful movie following Akira, a sound designer entangled in a murder case after buying a Cinderella costume.

Be Shakal follows a corrupt man who possesses an innocent woman’s body to take revenge of his death.

24 Kisses, a romantic drama about Anand, a filmmaker, and Shri Lakshmi, a film student, navigating their love amidst contrasting views on marriage.

6 Wheels from Hell is an adrenaline-pumping thriller about four friends on vacation facing terror from a psychotic truck driver and his deadly torture chamber.

