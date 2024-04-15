Top 10 underrated Netflix docu-series to watch this week

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

The Indrani Mukerjea Story delves into the disappearance and shocking murder of Sheena Bora, allegedly by her own mother Indrani Mukerjea.

The Hunt for Veerappan chronicles the manhunt for Veerappan, a notorious sandalwood smuggler and poacher who evaded capture for years.

Depp vs Heard explores the highly publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, offering insights into their legal battle.

Beckham dives into the life and career of David Beckham, one of the most iconic soccer players of all time.

How to Become a Mob Boss is a satirical take on that narrates through the rise and fall some of history’s most notorious mob bosses.

Indian Predator is a series of infamous Indian true crime cases, following the investigations and profiling the perpetrators.

American Nightmare is a true-crime documentary series of a woman reappearing after a home evasion and kidnapping.

Alexander: The Making of a God explores the life and legacy of Alexander the Great, one of history's most influential conquerors.

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping dives into a woman who exposes the corruption behind a disciplinary school.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared explores the mystery surrounding Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which vanished in 2014.

