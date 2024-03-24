Top 10 underrated regional hits that you should watch on Prime Video, Netflix and other OTT
Village Rockstars is an Assamese coming-of-age story about a group of teenagers forming a rock band. On Netflix.
Bulbul Can Sing is a feminist revenge drama in Bengali set in the colonial era. On Netflix.
Aamis, a thought-provoking story exploring forbidden desires and social taboos in Assamese. On SonyLIV.
Kaksparsh is a coming-of-age story about a young girl discovering her sexuality. In Marathi. On Zee5.
Kantara is a blend of folklore, action, and social commentary. On Prime Video in Kannada.
Court, a powerful social commentary in Marathi on the justice system and bureaucratic apathy. On Netflix.
Thithi is a slow-burn drama set in a rural village, focusing on a family feud in the Kannada language. On YouTube.
Karnan is a Tamil movie exploring caste issues and social injustice in rural Tamil Nadu.
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie is a neo-noir detective thriller set in the 1980s. On Prime Video.
Uyare is a powerful story about overcoming acid attacks and societal stigma in Tamil. On Netflix.
