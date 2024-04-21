Top 10 underrated romantic web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT for a perfect Sunday
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 21, 2024
The Baker and the Beauty on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a baker who falls in love with a famous celebrity.
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen on Netflix is a perfect romantic crime thriller.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain streaming on ALT Balaji showcases the complexities of love, marriage, and extramarital affairs.
Broken But Beautiful is a story about two broken individuals who find solace in each other. You can watc it on ALT Balaji.
It Happened In Hong Kong is a story of deep connection between two strangers in Hong Kong. It is on Viu.
Highway Love on Mini TV is a love story of two strangers meeting on a highway.
Cheesecake is a heartwarming tale about a couple who find their love after adopting a dog. Available to watch on MX Player.
Permanent Roommates is one of the classic web series. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Never Kiss Your Best Friend on Zee5 is a story about two best friends who love each other.
Romil and Jugal is about two men who love each other. Streaming on Alt Balaji.
