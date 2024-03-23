Top 10 underrated romantic web series to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Never Kiss Your Best Friend on Zee5 is a story of two best friends who love each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video showcases the ups and downs of a couple's relationship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romil and Jugal on Alt Balaji is about a love story of a same-sex couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dash & Lily on Netflix is a story of two people who fall in love after their notebooks exchanged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheesecake on MX Player is about a couple who find their love after adopting a dog.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on ALT Balaji showcases the complexities of love and marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Broken But Beautiful on ALT Balaji is about love lives of two broken individuals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highway Love on Mini TV is a love story of two strangers meeting on a highway.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Baker and the Beauty on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a baker who falls in love with a famous celebrity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It Happened In Hong Kong on Viu is about two strangers in Hong Kong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Holi 2024: Tips to celebrate the festival of colours like Bollywood stars

 

 Find Out More