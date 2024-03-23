Top 10 underrated romantic web series to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Never Kiss Your Best Friend on Zee5 is a story of two best friends who love each other.
Permanent Roommates on Amazon Prime Video showcases the ups and downs of a couple's relationship.
Romil and Jugal on Alt Balaji is about a love story of a same-sex couple.
Dash & Lily on Netflix is a story of two people who fall in love after their notebooks exchanged.
Cheesecake on MX Player is about a couple who find their love after adopting a dog.
Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain on ALT Balaji showcases the complexities of love and marriage.
Broken But Beautiful on ALT Balaji is about love lives of two broken individuals.
Highway Love on Mini TV is a love story of two strangers meeting on a highway.
The Baker and the Beauty on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a baker who falls in love with a famous celebrity.
It Happened In Hong Kong on Viu is about two strangers in Hong Kong.
