Top 10 underrated Salman Khan films to watch on ZEE5, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 18, 2024
A look at Salman Khan's underrated films to watch now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-E-Mann: Lets Fall in Love Again streaming on Prime Video is about a love triangle between Agastya, Suhaan and Piya.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kyon Ki... on Prime Video is about a patient and a female psychiatrist who fall for each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai on JioCinema is a story about a rich man whose life changes after a kid claims to be his son.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love is a story about a guy who is in love with a sweet girl. Available to watch on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna is about two slackers competing to marry a rich actress. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Phir Milenge on YouTube is about a couple who fall in love, but part ways.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khamoshi the Musical is about a daughter of deaf-mute parents who loves music. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Garv: Pride and Honour streaming on Prime Video is about an honest police officer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Veergati is about a gangster who abducts and kills a man's daughter. Watch on YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 crime thrillers to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More