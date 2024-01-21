Top 10 underrated South action movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024

Kanthaswamy on Disney Plus Hotstar is a must-watch. It stars Vikram as masked Robinhood who saves the city from criminals.  

Vettai starring Madhavan and Arya is on YouTube. It is an action thriller about two brothers who are poles apart.

In Vettai, one of the brothers becomes a gangster and the other becomes a police inspector. 

Bheeshma Parvam starring Mammoottyy is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a Malayalam action thriller movie. 

The action thriller is laced with family drama and politics. 

Bell Bottom is a comedy action movie starring Rishab Shetty. It can be watched on JioCinema. 

Bell Bottom talks about a wannabe detective who gets an opportunity to lead a real robbery case.

Avane Srimannarayana starring Rakshit Shetty is an entertaining action movie on Amazon Prime Video. 

Magamuni on Netflix is about twin brothers with contrasting personalities and their journey. Arya has a dual role in it.   

Aaranya Kaandam on Disney Plus Hotstar is a story of 24 hours and highly engaging.  

Uriyadi is about caste politics. It centres around four students from an engineering college. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video. 

Kalagathalaivan starring Udhyayanidhi Stalin is on Netflix. It follows a whistleblower who is hunted by a henchman.  

Trisha Krishnan starrer Raangi is about terrorism and more. Watch it on Netflix. 

